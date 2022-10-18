|
18.10.2022 15:45:00
Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 10 Years?
Amid the to-and-fro cannabis gold rush, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a contender to be the top dog. Though its shares are down by more than 85% over the past three years, the next 10 years might be different. The company will need to grow massively as more international marijuana markets open up via legalization and as increasing consumer interest drives pressure to innovate with products.Can Tilray rise to the occasion? And if so, how much can investors expect it to grow? Let's examine its recent performance and sketch its trajectory through 2032 to find out.In 10 years, Tilray could be one of the world's largest cannabis companies, much like it is now. It'll likely have a mix of cannabis products and brands that are priced for different consumer populations, and it'll also probably still be selling alcoholic beverages as well. Recreational marijuana will likely continue to be its biggest segment although the distribution and wholesale segments could be large proportions of its total revenue as well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!