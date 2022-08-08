Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) management is very clear about where it plans to take the company over the next few years. It plans to become the world's leading cannabis business and make at least $4 billion in revenue before the end of its fiscal 2024. Beyond that, it's reasonable to assume that it would plan to remain a global leader while expanding its market share wherever it can.But can it actually attain that goal? And if so, what will it look like just a little bit further out in time, in August of 2025? Let's investigate by taking a look at the most critical developments on the horizon that'll impact its ability to grow and its chances of success.The biggest factor influencing where Tilray will be in late 2025 is the prospect of cannabis legalization in the U.S. and the E.U. But the stakes of legalization differ significantly for each locale. If marijuana is legalized for recreational purposes in the U.S., Tilray won't benefit very much, at least not immediately. Continue reading