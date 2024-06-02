|
Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 3 Years?
There's growing excitement in the cannabis industry that marijuana reform may finally be happening in the U.S. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) may soon reschedule marijuana from a schedule I substance down to a less restrictive schedule III classification, and the development has investors bullish on what it might mean for many pot stocks.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of the most recognizable pot stocks on the market, with a valuation of around $1.5 billion. The Canadian pot producer has evolved over the years to become more diversified as it eyes a potentially attractive growth opportunity in the future in the U.S. cannabis industry. Here's a look at what might be in store for the company over the next three years, and whether it may be worth investing in Tilray today.Will Tilray be operating in the U.S. cannabis market? This is likely the burning question many investors who buy shares of Tilray are thinking about today. That's because if Tilray is able to enter the U.S. market within the next three years, that means significant reform has taken place, and the business will probably be growing at a feverish pace, which could attract many growth investors in the process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
