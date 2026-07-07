TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
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07.07.2026 07:15:00
Where Will TMC The Metals Company Be By This Time Next Year?
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a rare-earth metals play. That's a major area of interest today, as countries and companies worldwide seek to diversify their supply of these vital materials. There's just one small problem with the company as an investment: it is nowhere near producing any rare-earth metals. And one year from now, well, it probably won't be all that much closer. China is the world's main supplier of rare-earth metals. The country has proven that it is willing to use access to rare-earth metals as a geopolitical bargaining chip. These metals are vital to the technology that drives the modern world, including within the defense sector. Sovereign nations simply can't afford to give so much power to China. This is why there's so much government support going to rare-earth metal producers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
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