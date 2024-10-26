|
26.10.2024 22:15:00
Where Will Toast Stock Be in 1 Year?
Toast (NYSE: TOST) is a restaurant technology company with products for processing payments, taking orders, and more. And one year from now, Toast stock is likely to be trading higher than it is today.Revenue is growing at more than 20% annually, and management is demonstrating that it knows how to run a profitable business. Those two things are encouraging enough, but there's one more thing that makes me even more optimistic about the long-term prospects of this company.In the second quarter, around 8,000 new restaurant locations started using Toast's technology. Admittedly, the second quarter is usually a strong one for the company, but this was a record amount of net new locations. And it answers a major question that shareholders had.
