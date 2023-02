Where Will Tractor Supply Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The COVID pandemic may have hastened the flight of families out of cities, but rural revitalization is a trend that has been under way for at least a decade. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is one of the primary beneficiaries.The rural-lifestyle retailer just reported blowout third-quarter earnings. Although its 10-year track record of reporting double-digit e-commerce sales growth was broken earlier this fiscal year, online sales continue to expand and remain a key component of Tractor Supply's long-term strategy to reach new markets and customers.