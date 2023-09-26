|
26.09.2023 18:10:00
Where Will Tractor Supply Stock Be in 5 Years?
Investors can't use the past to predict the future, but they can use it to make reasonable assumptions about the future. And that's what I want to do here when looking at rural lifestyle retail company Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO).Here's Tractor Supply's business in a nutshell and what investors can expect over the next five years.Tractor Supply is primarily a company for those who own livestock or pets. In 2022, the livestock-and-pet category accounted for 50% of its sales, which was pretty close to what it's been in past years. The rest of the top line came from seasonal, gift, and toy products (21%); hardware, tools, and truck items (19%); clothing and footwear (7%); and agriculture products (3%). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
