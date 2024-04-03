|
03.04.2024 12:49:00
Where Will Trump Media (Truth Social) Stock Be in 10 Years?
Trump Media and Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT), or TMTG, has attracted a lot of attention since it went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on March 26. TMTG was founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump and owns Truth Social, a social network that launched in February 2022.In its regulatory filing, TMTG says it created Truth Social to "fight back against the big tech companies" that "curtail debate in America and censor voices." But it didn't disclose any key performance metrics -- such as active users, average revenue per user, or ad impressions -- that investors usually associate with social networks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
