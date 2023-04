Where Will TSMC Stock Be In 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker, posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 20. Its revenue rose 3.6% year over year to 508.63 billion New Taiwan Dollars (NTD) ($16.72 billion) but missed analysts' estimates by $170 million. Its net income rose 2.1% to 206.95 billion NTD ($6.8 billion), or $1.31 per American Depository Receipt (ADR) -- which cleared the consensus forecast by 11 cents.TSMC's growth cooled from its 43% revenue growth in 2022, mainly due to the post-pandemic drop in PC sales, the cooling upgrade cycle for 5G smartphones, the pandemic shutdowns in China, the Ukrainian war, and other macro headwinds. However, TSMC's stock has also declined nearly 40% from its all-time high in January 2022 -- so a lot of those concerns could have been priced into its shares.Could TSMC's stock bounce back over the next 12 months? Let's review its near-term challenges, long-term expansion plans, and its current valuations to decide.