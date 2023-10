Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?

TSMC's (NYSE: TSM) stock popped 4% on Oct. 19 after the chipmaking giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue declined 15% year over year to $17.28 billion but exceeded analysts' expectations by $580 million. Its earnings per ADS slipped 28% in U.S. dollar terms to $1.29, but also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.13.TSMC's slowdown wasn't surprising, since the semiconductor market has been stuck in the mud over the past year. But over the past 12 months TSMC's stock has rallied nearly 50% in anticipation of its eventual recovery. Will those tailwinds kick in over the next 12 months and drive TSMC's stock back toward its all-time highs?Image source: TSMC.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel