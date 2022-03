Where Will Twilio Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) stock price has been slashed in half over the past six months as macro headwinds battered high-growth tech stocks. Yet over the past five years, shares of the cloud-based communications service provider have risen more than 430%, crushing the S&P 500's 90% gain.Twilio's impressive but volatile rally was driven by dazzling top-line growth. Between 2016 and 2021, annual revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.3% as the number of active customer accounts surged nearly 600% from 36,606 to 256,000. But can Twilio maintain that momentum over the next five years and drive its stock to new all-time highs?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading