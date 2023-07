Where Will Twilio Be in 5 Years?

Cloud communications specialist Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock rallied impressively over the past couple of months, which seems surprising as the company forecast a stark slowdown in growth in the near term.Twilio released its first-quarter 2023 results at the beginning of May. Though the company handsomely crushed Wall Street's earnings estimate and delivered a 15% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1 billion, it expects second-quarter revenue growth to slow down to just 4% to 5%. A cutback in customer spending on account of macroeconomic headwinds is the reason why Twilio anticipates such a sharp decline in its growth rate.Still, investors have been piling into Twilio stock, as evident by its 36% gains in the past two months. Though that may seem surprising at first, it appears savvy investors are taking advantage of Twilio's cheap valuation to accumulate shares of a company that could turn out to be a solid investment over the long run. A closer look at the market in which Twilio operates will tell us why that may be a good move.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel