Where Will Twilio Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price plummeted 35% to its lowest levels in four-and-a-half years on Nov. 4 after it posted its third-quarter earnings report. The cloud-based communications software company's revenue rose 33% year over year to $983 million, which beat analysts' expectations by $11 million.On the bottom line, it posted a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net loss of $49 million, compared to its net profit of $2 million a year ago, but its net loss of $0.27 per share still cleared the consensus forecast by eight cents. On a GAAP basis, its net loss widened from $224 million to $482 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading