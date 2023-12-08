|
08.12.2023 12:21:00
Where Will UPS Stock Be in 1 Year?
Investing is more about where a stock is going than where it's come from. Moreover, if you could see a snapshot of what it would look like a year ahead and take a stab at guessing what kind of valuation it might trade on, you could put together an estimate of the type of return you could get from investing in a stock like UPS (NYSE: UPS). In that line of thought, here's a look at what UPS could look like in a year.It's been an unusual few years for the company. As articulated previously, in June 2021, management laid out its 2023 targets for revenue, operating profit margin, and operating profit and promptly hit them a year early in 2022. So far, so good, and going into 2023, investors had reason to believe the company would significantly exceed its 2023 targets in 2023. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. What did happen is a combination of three factors that caused the company to miss the guidance it laid out at the start of the year significantly. For reference, management started the year forecasting full-year revenue of $97 billion to $99.4 billion and adjusted operating profit margin of 12.8% to 13.6%. Fast-forward to the third quarter earnings report in late October, and management now expects revenue of $91.3 billion to $92.3 billion and adjusted operating margin of 10.8% to 11.3%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,24
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleiden zum Wochenstart leichte Verluste. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.