Where Will Upstart Be in 10 Years?

As we set our sights on the rest of 2024, investors are looking at ways to reposition their portfolios to maximize returns. Thanks to its disruptive potential, a company like Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) might be on your radar. This fintech stock is currently 91% below its all-time high, even though it surged 209% in 2023. Investors might be eyeing the artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform as a smart long-term investment opportunity that has huge upside.With that mental framework, where will Upstart be 10 years from now? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel