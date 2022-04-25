|
25.04.2022 14:10:00
Where Will Upstart Holdings Be in 3 Years?
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) burst onto the market at the end of 2020 with an initial public offering priced at $20 per share that peaked at $401 a share less than a year later. Since then, though, it's been all downhill, and the stock trades for under $80 a stub today.That's still a quadrupling of value from the IPO, but if you got in anywhere near the top, you're nursing losses of 80%. That's a serious hit to anyone's portfolio and has left many asking where Upstart will be in the future: Will it regain its former glory or continue to revisit lows closer to its offering price?Let's dive in and see where this cloud-based, AI-driven lending platform will be in three years. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
