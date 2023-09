Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 1 Year?

Investors have been fascinated with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) since it exploded onto the markets in late 2020. It has been a volatile stock, with extreme percentage moves, and depending on when investors bought and sold, they might have wild gains or severe losses.Upstart stock had gained as much as 400% this year, but it's already lost most of that and is now up a more modest 105% year to date. Considering these wild swings, it might not be so simple to imagine where the stock will be in a year from now. But we can go through some catalysts and headwinds and try to determine where the company will be, and how the stock market might react.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel