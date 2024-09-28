"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
28.09.2024 09:54:00

Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 1 Year?

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has been incredibly volatile over the past few years. The market seems to be enamored of this stock, rewarding it handsomely for almost any positive update.It's up 42% over the past year, outperforming the market, despite some serious problems. Let's see where it could be in a year from now, and whether or not now is the right time to buy.Upstart operates a credit evaluation platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. It uses its disruptive technology to challenge traditional credit scores, which take into account few factors when determining credit risk. Upstart uses many more factors and thousands of data points to inform its approval process, which is incredibly quick and much more accurate than the traditional score, according to management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

