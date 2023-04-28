|
Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 5 Years?
It hasn't even been two years since Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a pinnacle, with the rare and enviable gain of more than 1,000% from its initial public offering in late 2020. From that peak it has since plummeted, losing 96% of its value since that time.But hope isn't necessarily all lost for this artificial intelligence (AI) disruptor. The near-term outlook still looks shaky, but in the long term, this stock could make a comeback. Let's see what it could look like in five years.Upstart was created to offer an improved way to assess borrower credit risk. Attaining credit is a gateway to financial mobility for millions of Americans. But according to Upstart, many of them are denied credit because of inadequate assessment tools, despite the fact that they don't pose a significant credit risk. Upstart's appeal was that it developed an AI-powered platform that evaluates many more factors than the traditional credit-scoring model, and it claimed that it could approve more loans without adding risk to its partner lenders. Continue reading
