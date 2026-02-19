Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
19.02.2026 15:18:00
Where Will USA Rare Earth Stock Be in 3 Years?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is attracting a lot of attention these days, which is appropriate for a company that specializes in mining for rare-earth minerals that are used to make powerful magnets.Rare-earth deposits are not really that rare in the Earth's crust. It is just challenging to find them in concentrations high enough to make mining them economically feasible. The term refers to 17 chemically similar elements that are valued for their magnetic, luminescent, and electrochemical properties. These materials are commonly used in electric vehicle motors, robotics, wind turbine generators, and in electronics, such as laptops and phones. They are also critical in certain types of military technology, such as guidance systems, sonar, lasers, and stealth systems.The mining company's stock is up by more than 60% so far this year. While maintaining such a steep upward course over the next three years will likely be hard, two key tailwinds should drive the company's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!