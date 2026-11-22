Rare-earth elements are key ingredients in high-strength permanent magnets that enable many of today's modern electronics, clean energy technologies, and defense applications, including drones and precision-guided munitions.

The United States is taking steps to create a domestically controlled "mine-to-magnet" supply chain as it looks to reduce its dependence on China, which controls 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of processing, according to a research report from The Motley Fool.

The U.S. government is pouring money into rebuilding a rare-earth supply chain, and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) is one company playing a key role in unlocking America's rare-earth industry. The company made several acquisitions to hit the ground running. But over the next five years, developing the Round Top mine in Texas will be key to its long-term success.

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