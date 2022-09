Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 10 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ten years is a long way off, but that's precisely where long-term buy-and-hold investors should focus. We can't predict the exact price of an individual company or even the S&P 500 in 10 years; otherwise, we would already be billionaires. But savvy investors understand that investing in competitively advantaged companies can create market-beating returns, especially at today's depressed prices.Consider Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), which provides specialized software to drug companies. While Veeva's stock has cratered this year, its superior business model gives it a massive advantage over its competition. Moreover, Veeva is experiencing huge growth in a new segment that most investors may not be aware of yet. Here's a closer look.Medicine is a highly regulated industry, and rightfully so. Big pharma and biotech companies face a monster challenge dealing with complex and extremely time-consuming medical compliance. What makes matters worse for the companies is that each country in which they sell their drugs and therapies has its own expansive set of rules and regulations with which they must comply.