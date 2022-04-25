|
25.04.2022 17:00:00
Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 5 Years?
With a market capitalization of nearly $72 billion, Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of the world's biggest biopharma businesses. Yet, there's an incredibly small chance that you or anyone you've ever encountered has ever been treated with any of its drugs. Thanks to its focus on rare diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF), its medicines are the opposite of popular, by definition.And for the company's investors, that focus has been a successful strategy with its total return rising by more than 141% since April 2017, handily beating the market's return of around 104%. Moving forward, however, things are likely to play out a bit differently -- here's how.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!