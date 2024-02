Where Will Visa Be in 10 Years?

During the past decade, the S&P 500 rose by 230%, including dividends. That's a respectable gain that exceeds the broad index's long-term track record of roughly 10% per year. Low interest rates for most of this time certainly helped.One stock, Visa (NYSE: V), has crushed the S&P 500's gain by a wide margin. Shares of this top financial company have soared 393% in the past decade, thanks to a strong fundamental performance.But where will Visa be 10 years from now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel