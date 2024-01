Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years?

Although past results don't necessarily predict future returns, we can look back to figure out how things might fare moving ahead. With this perspective, Visa (NYSE: V) could continue to outperform.In the last decade, the payments company has seen its shares rise nearly fivefold, a gain that crushes the S&P 500. Can this financial stock continue its unstoppable track record in the next few years?Visa makes money by collecting fees from merchants when they accept one of the company's branded credit or debit cards. Unlike the banking institutions that issue those cards, it extends no credit, thus eliminating default risk from the business model. It simply provides the communications infrastructure that helps facilitate transactions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel