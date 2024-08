Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years?

In the past five years, the S&P 500 has produced a total return of 108% (as of Aug. 22), which would have more than doubled an investor's starting capital.Visa (NYSE: V), despite being a phenomenal business, has generated a total return of only 54% during that same period of time. Where will this financial stock be in five years?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool