Where Will Visa Stock Be in 5 Years?

There's been some positive news lately that inflation is still slowing, leading to renewed optimism about the economy and calming fears of a recession. The S&P 500 is up more than 16% this year as investors grow more optimistic, though we're still in a bear market.Credit card network Visa (NYSE: V) benefits when spending is high, but it's doing just fine right now despite macroeconomic uncertainty. It has soundly beaten the market in the past and created shareholder value. What can investors expect over the next five years?Visa usually runs like clockwork, and a change to a new chief executive officer in February didn't cause any waves. It's the largest credit card processing company in the world, and since it gets a fee with every card swipe, it enjoys huge and growing revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel