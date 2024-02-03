|
03.02.2024 14:15:00
Where Will Walgreens Boots Alliance Be in 10 Years?
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has a new CEO who isn't afraid to make big moves, like cutting the company's dividend, which it had been growing for decades. There are rumors that a recently acquired business unit could be on the chopping block, and there could be fewer pharmacy retail locations as well.What should investors expect from the company over the course of the next decade, and would investing in the stock now be a good idea?One of the things that's likely to happen over the next decade is that Walgreens becomes smaller in size. The company has a lot of physical store locations, but that means a higher level of staffing needs and resources. It also comes with more costs and challenges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsstart ab (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)