15.06.2023 15:37:00
Where Will Walgreens Boots Alliance Be in 5 Years?
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a big, trusted, pharmacy retailer that most consumers have likely visited at some point. But as an investment, it has been underwhelming, to say the least. Its shares have plummeted 50% over the past five years -- and for investors, buying the dip simply hasn't paid off. Could the next five years be any better for the stock?Walgreens has been expanding its business so that it's more than just a pharmacy retailer and a bigger healthcare business overall. While customers are at their local Walgreens to fill prescriptions, they may also buy groceries and personal care products. But Walgreens wants to give consumers a reason to go more often and potentially spend even more money. One way to do that is by offering healthcare services.Close to 80% of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens or Duane Reade store (which Walgreens owns). Convenience is a big advantage for Walgreens, and it's hoping that healthcare services will be a further incentive for people to visit the stores. COVID vaccinations brought in more foot traffic to Walgreens' stores, and that resulted in some stellar numbers for the company. Expanding into healthcare may have the same effect.Continue reading
