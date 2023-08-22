|
22.08.2023 15:45:00
Where Will Walt Disney Be in 3 Years?
When it comes to entertainment companies, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is perhaps peerless in what it has achieved in over the last 100 years. From animation to theme parks, movies, and sports programming, Disney has managed to achieve a level of success that is almost unrivaled. But in recent times, the House of Mouse has seen its prospects dim; in March 2021, Walt Disney's stock was selling for just over $200 apiece, but now it is trading at less than $90 a share.While Disney's declining market performance may be a concern for some, long-term investors will be watching what the company is doing to turn its fortunes around. So let's explore what the next few years might look like for Walt Disney and whether it still has the magic.When Bob Iger returned as Walt Disney CEO in late 2022, it was pitched as an interim measure, with one of his main objectives being to find a successor within two years. But in June of this year, it was announced that Iger was sticking around for an additional 24 months, in part because the company needs more time to find Iger's replacement.
