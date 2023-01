Where Will Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) had a rough start after being spun off as a stand-alone company last April. The media company, created by the merger of AT&T's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery, initially traded at $24.08 per share.But as of this writing, it's only worth about $11. Warner Bros.' stock plummeted as investors fretted over its slowing growth, persistent losses, and chaotic cancellations of several high-profile projects. It seemed like Warner Bros. was more interested in burning the furniture to stay warm than creating new content for its cable TV, streaming, and theatrical businesses.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading