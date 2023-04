Where Will Warner Bros. Discovery's Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warner Bros . Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) share price has struggled for some time, particularly when compared to those of its streaming rivals. Warner Bros.'s stock is down about 38% over the last year, while Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has experienced a roughly 24% drop and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) a more modest dip of around 4%. All three price drops, in their own way, reflect a changing attitude about the potential of the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector. Many analysts watching this sector of the market believe the years of exponential subscriber growth are nearing an end.With this in mind, investors looking at Warner Bros. Discovery may wonder where the company's stock will be in a few years' time. Let's explore.One of Warner Bros. Discovery's biggest moves with the potential for long-term impact is its decision to merge HBO Max with Discovery+. Dubbed Max, the new service will launch May 23, 2023, and feature everything from premium dramas such as The Last of Us, alongside reality shows like Naked and Afraid. (It should be noted that a version of Discovery+ will remain for those who don't want to switch to the new service.)