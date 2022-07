Where Will Warren Buffett Stock HP Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of electronics company HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- not to be confused with business cloud company HP Enterprises -- showed up in Warren Buffett's stock portfolio this past spring. In a regulatory filing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) revealed it had taken a more than 11% stake in HP, a position valued at nearly $3.8 billion.The consumer electronics industry has come under pressure as of late, though, and shares of the slow-and-steady HP have fallen about 15% so far this year. Where will HP be five years from now? And should you follow Buffett's lead and buy?HP is a top manufacturer of home and business electronics. It reports its sales in two segments: personal systems (PCs, laptops, accessories) and printing (printers, ink, and even some really high-tech 3D printer sales too). Since it split with its cloud division HP Enterprises in 2015, HP has been a conservative bet on tech devices.