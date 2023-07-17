|
Where Will Wayfair Be in 5 Years?
There are some good reasons to be optimistic about Wayfair (NYSE: W) over the long term. It commands a strong market position in the digital selling channel for home furnishings, which is projected to expand as an industry for many years. The move could be similar to how consumer electronics sales shifted away from brick-and-mortar retail in the past decade, lifting sales and earnings for leading companies in that niche like Amazon.But Wayfair has some big challenges to face in the meantime. Sales haven't risen in years, and profitability seems far off. Against that backdrop, let's look at where the stock might be headed in the medium term.Despite the recent growth hangover, the prospects are bright for the home furnishings category that is Wayfair's core business. It is expected grow to roughly $1 trillion by 2030 compared to about $800 billion today.Continue reading
