Where Will Wayfair Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares are trading near the lows they set during the first acute phases of the pandemic. That price slump has occurred even though the e-commerce giant has a much bigger sales base today than it did back in early 2020.The company is clearly going through a rough patch today as consumers change their spending patterns back toward in-person shopping. And the home-furnishings industry is growing more slowly than categories like travel.A rebound is inevitable over the next several years, but will Wayfair be able to capitalize on it? Let's take a look.Continue reading