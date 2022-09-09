|
09.09.2022 23:15:00
Where Will Zoom Stock Be in 5 Years?
It may take time for many companies to shake the label of "pandemic stock." One company many associate with the pandemic is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). That makes sense in a way -- COVID-19-related lockdowns triggered an abrupt shift to remote work, which in turn led to rapid adoption of the company's services.That said, it seems as if many investors have written off Zoom in a post-pandemic world, and its stock price movement shows that. Over the past year, its stock price has crumbled 73%. Hovering around $80 per share, it's a far cry from the near $600 per share high it once enjoyed during the pandemic. As the global economy continues to reopen, the videoconferencing leader can expect to face some growing pains for the foreseeable future. That's completely understandable, but as long-term investors, we should be more concerned about Zoom's business prospects several years out. Will the company ever return to its pandemic highs, or is it all downhill from here? Let's observe its current situation and see where the company could be five years from today.Continue reading
