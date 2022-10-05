Where Will Zoom Stock Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era icon. Millions of people have turned to it to connect with each other. And it is a far stronger business as a result. Annual sales are comfortably above $4 billion today compared to less than $1 billion pre-pandemic, and its video communication platform has become an essential service for many large and small enterprises.But you wouldn't know it from its slumping stock price -- down 60% year to date. Investors are worried that this phenomenal growth story is over, and that Zoom's next few years will be marked by weakening earnings and stagnant sales. With that big picture in mind, let's look at Zoom's prospects over the next five years.The good news is that Zoom is entering a potentially rough short-term period from a position of strength. Sure, sales trends are slowing, and revenue rose by just 8% in the most recent quarter. But Zoom isn't alone in showing weaker growth.Continue reading