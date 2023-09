Where Will Zoom Stock Be in a Year?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) enjoyed phenomenal growth during the pandemic, but the past year has been much less exciting for shareholders. Profits are down in the first half of its latest fiscal year (ended July 31), sales gains have slowed, and the company continues to lose customers in its core online meetings business.On the bright side, Zoom has done a good job holding on to most of the gains it achieved during those high-growth days when its service was essential for people practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Management sees lots of opportunity in its pivot toward enterprise services as well.Against that mixed backdrop, let's look at Zoom's prospects in 2023 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel