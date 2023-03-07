|
07.03.2023 12:35:00
Where Will Zscaler Stock Be in 1 Year?
Zscaler's (NASDAQ: ZS) stock plunged 11% on March 3 after the cybersecurity company posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 31, its revenue rose 52% year over year to $387.6 million and beat analysts' estimates by $22.8 million. Its adjusted net income tripled to $57.6 million, or $0.37 per share, which cleared the consensus forecast by eight cents.For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Zscaler expects its revenue to rise 38% to 39% year over year as its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbs 129%. For the full year, it expects its revenue and adjusted EPS to increase 43% and 120%, respectively. All of those estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
