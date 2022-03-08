Where's My Burnout Buddy?: New Study Finds a Quarter of the Workforce is Burned Out and Ignored

PROVO, Utah, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Crucial Learning, a learning company with courses in communication, performance, and leadership, reveals a quarter of the workforce is burned out. And when it comes to discussing and resolving that burnout, most employees feel ignored—only perpetuating the problem.

In a January 2022 poll of 1,110 people, 1 in 4 respondents admitted to being burned out and feeling tired, pessimistic, and disengaged from their work. Asked what concerns contributed most to their burnout, respondents' top-rated frustrations were:

Lack of proper staffing

Too heavy of a workload

Societal and world issues

Lack of information or resources

The good news? We have coworkers who know how to help solve these issues. Three in five people concerned with proper staffing and a heavy workload know someone who can alleviate their concerns; 3 in 4 who are bogged down by a lack of information or resources know someone who can help as well.

The bad news? We can't communicate well enough with these coworkers to get results. For example, almost half (46 percent) of respondents concerned about lack of proper staffing have been unable to fully express their feelings – and even after speaking up, only a paltry 7 percent have been able to resolve the problem. In fact, the concern "easiest" to resolve was having too heavy of a workload and, even then, only 9 percent say they were able to resolve that issue. Resolution of every other concern came in lower, with several under 5 percent.

And yet, survey analysis found that for many issues, there is a clear correlation between speaking up and burnout—even if they don't get fully resolved. Specifically, when discussing topics like physical or mental health, concerns with coworkers and managers, compensation, or lack of information and resources, people who voiced their concerns were less likely to show signs of disengagement, exhaustion, and pessimism. Ultimately, speaking up can be a powerful antidote to burnout and is the first step to resolving lingering concerns.

"People aren't burned out because of the type of work they have," said Joseph Grenny, coauthor of the new third edition of the national bestseller Crucial Conversations. "They're worn down because they can't have constructive dialogue with their teammates or leaders to get the support they need. Morale drops and organizational effectiveness craters when employees aren't empowered to speak up and managers don't have the skills to listen and respond to concerns."

About Crucial Learning

Crucial Learning improves the world by helping people improve themselves. We offer courses in communication, performance, and leadership, focusing on behaviors that have a disproportionate impact on outcomes, called crucial skills. Our award-winning courses and accompanying bestselling books include Crucial Conversations® for Mastering Dialogue, Crucial Conversations® for Accountability, Influencer, The Power of Habit™, and Getting Things Done®. CrucialLearning.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheres-my-burnout-buddy-new-study-finds-a-quarter-of-the-workforce-is-burned-out-and-ignored-301498386.html

SOURCE Crucial Learning