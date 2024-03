Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Most Likely to Deliver a 5X Gain by 2030: Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, or Nvidia?

You won't have to look hard to find well-known stocks that have been multi-baggers in recent years. Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) share price has more than quadrupled since 2014. Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is up more than 9x during the same period. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered a gain of over 10x. Meta Platforms ' (NASDAQ: META) stock has soared 7x. Then there's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), with its share price skyrocketing in the ballpark of 19,400%. But those impressive returns are now history. Which of these stocks is likely to deliver a 5x gain by 2030?I think all five of these stocks should have strong growth prospects going forward. They share a common tailwind that's likely to blow hard for years to come -- artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel