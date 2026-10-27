Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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27.10.2026 15:43:12

Which Biotech ETF Is the Better Buy: VanEck’s BBH or Invesco’s Factor-Driven PBE?

The VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) provides a low-cost, concentrated play on large-cap biotech leaders, whereas Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE) uses a multifactor approach that has recently offered higher yields and slightly better five-year total returns.

Both funds seek to capture the growth of the healthcare and genetic research sectors but employ distinct methodologies. VanEck Biotech ETF tracks an index of the 25 largest U.S.-listed biotech companies, while Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF uses a quantitative selection process to identify 30 stocks with favorable growth and momentum characteristics.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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