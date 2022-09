Which businesses will be open or shut on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Many shops, cinemas, pubs and airports are choosing to limit their hours on MondayDeath of the Queen and King Charles’s accession - latest updatesSince it was confirmed last Saturday that Queen Elizabeth’s funeral would be held on Monday 19 September, a slew of businesses and services have said they will be reducing operations or closing for all or part of the day as a mark of respect.With the day declared a bank holiday, many employers have given staff the entire day off and most shops will be closed. So what will be open on Monday and when? Continue reading...