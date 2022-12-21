|
21.12.2022 13:00:00
Which Cloud Computing Stock Will Reign Supreme in 2023?
Cloud computing is become the industry standard for the management and distribution of computing resources. Businesses can use the power of the cloud to more effectively run software, store data, and perform powerful analytics. Precedence Research projects the $380 billion cloud computing market (2021 figure) will grow at a 17.4% compound annual growth rate and rise to $1.6 trillion annually by 2030. That suggests a massive investment opportunity is out there for those buying in now. The three largest cloud computing providers at the moment are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), although each company's cloud computing segment is just part of a much larger operation. Still, understanding how their cloud offerings stack up against the competitors gives investors insight into what is turning into each company's most significant growth opportunity.As of the third quarter of 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leader in the cloud computing market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd
|116,55
|-4,93%