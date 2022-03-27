|
Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.
When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The two companies are leaders in the U.S. vaccine market. And they also have several other coronavirus candidates in the pipeline.But these coronavirus giants actually aren't the biggest COVID-19 companies in terms of number of candidates in development. A much smaller player actually wins that title, according to the following chart. Let's check it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
