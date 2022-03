Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The two companies are leaders in the U.S. vaccine market. And they also have several other coronavirus candidates in the pipeline.But these coronavirus giants actually aren't the biggest COVID-19 companies in terms of number of candidates in development. A much smaller player actually wins that title, according to the following chart. Let's check it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading