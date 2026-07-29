Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
30.07.2026 00:00:00
Which Company Will Win the Race to $3 Trillion -- Amazon, Broadcom, or Taiwan Semiconductor?
There are three companies that are approaching a $3 trillion valuation mark and may reach it before investors know it. While Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is technically outside the $3 trillion valuation range, it spent significant time being valued above that threshold. The three stocks that I'm focused on are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). All three of these companies are in striking distance and could breach the $3 trillion mark as soon as 2027 (or maybe even this year).But which one will get there first? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!