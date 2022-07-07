|
07.07.2022 16:30:00
Which E-Commerce Company Is the Best Buy During This Bear Market?
During the peak pandemic years, e-commerce stocks could do no wrong. Now, they are entirely out of favor with the market. However, does this weakness present a buying opportunity?Some of the top e-commerce stocks on my checklist are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Each is down significantly from their record highs. While all might be solid companies, are their stocks a buy? Let's find out.Each company operates in its own market niche:Continue reading
