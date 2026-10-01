MLP Aktie

MLP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

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01.10.2026 17:50:01

Which Energy ETF Fits Your Portfolio? State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) or the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)?

While the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers broad energy exposure with a significantly lower expense ratio, the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides targeted midstream exposure and a higher distribution yield.

Investors looking for energy exposure must choose between broad-based equity funds and specialized infrastructure vehicles. This comparison evaluates the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 energy sector, against the Alerian MLP ETF, which focuses on energy infrastructure and transportation companies.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

MLP SE 10,30 4,36% MLP SE
State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- 19,62 0,31% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
State Street Corp. 154,35 -0,48% State Street Corp.

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