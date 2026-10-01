MLP Aktie
WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908
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01.10.2026 17:50:01
Which Energy ETF Fits Your Portfolio? State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) or the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)?
While the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers broad energy exposure with a significantly lower expense ratio, the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) provides targeted midstream exposure and a higher distribution yield.
Investors looking for energy exposure must choose between broad-based equity funds and specialized infrastructure vehicles. This comparison evaluates the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 energy sector, against the Alerian MLP ETF, which focuses on energy infrastructure and transportation companies.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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Nachrichten zu MLP SE
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10:02
|EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP Konzern erwartet für Q3 2026 ein EBIT deutlich über Vorjahreswert und erhöht EBIT-Prognose für Gesamtjahr 2026 auf 110 bis 120 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
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10:02
|EQS-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP Group expects significantly higher EBIT for Q3 2026 than in the previous year and raises EBIT forecast for full year 2026 to EUR 110 to 120 million (EQS Group)
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23.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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16.09.26
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MLP SE
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MLP SE
|10,30
|4,36%
|State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
|19,62
|0,31%
|State Street Corp.
|154,35
|-0,48%