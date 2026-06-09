State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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09.06.2026 21:57:59
Which Energy ETF Should You Buy: State Street Energy or iShares Clean Energy?
The State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) both target the energy sector but occupy different niches. The SPDR offers lower costs with fossil fuel concentration, while the iShares fund provides a more expensive, global renewable energy focus. Investors often choose between them based on cost, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) preferences, and yield requirements.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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