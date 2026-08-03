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03.08.2026 21:10:00

Which Financial Stock Would Hold Up Better in a Recession: PayPal or American Express?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) both changed how people spend money. American Express is one of the world's largest credit card companies, and PayPal is one of the top digital payment platforms. American Express is often considered a slower-growth blue chip stock, while PayPal usually attracts growth-oriented investors.But over the past five years, American Express' stock has more than doubled, while PayPal's has plummeted nearly 80%. Let's see why that divergence occurred -- and if American Express will continue to outperform PayPal when the next recession hits. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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